Citizen perception survey to be held in city till Feb. 29

The citizen perception survey launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to assess the progress made by cities chosen for the Smart City initiative under various parameters will be held in Thiruvananthapuram too.

Announcing the launch of the survey in the city, Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar requested everyone to participate in the survey.

The survey is based on two assessment frameworks, the ease of living index and the municipal performance index. The responses gathered from the wider public will be used to monitor and improve the performance in various areas, as well as in better planning and filling the gaps in various sectors. The survey is available in the link https://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback .

On the website, the respective State, city and the language of the survey can be chosen.

A total of 24 questions spanning various sectors have been included in the survey.

The questions deal with the quality of education, healthcare, housing, waste management, drinking water and power supply, public transport, efficiency of emergency services, safety aspects, availability of recreational facilities, ease of access to financial services, air quality and green cover. Across India, the survey is being conducted in 115 cities. Public can take part in the survey till February 29.

High grading

“We hope to have a high grading, in line with our performance in the past years. Only if the entire public of the city becomes part of this survey can we get an accurate feedback on what we are doing right, and on the areas of improvement. We have also come up with a QR code for the public to access the survey much more easily,” said Mr.Sreekumar.

P.Balakiran, CEO of the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited, and chairpersons of the various standing committees of the city Corporation were also part of the press conference.