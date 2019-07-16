CISSA to assist schools to go carbon-neutral

The Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA), a city- based NGO, has launched a programme to help schools reduce their carbon footprint and educate students on the strategies for climate change mitigation.

A study report on the implementation of the Low Carbon School Campus programme was presented at the Higher Secondary School for Girls, Venganoor, Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The event was held with the support of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment. Inaugurating the event, M Vincent, MLA, advised students and staff of the school to help reduce carbon emission through the adoption and use of solar energy. He called for minimizing electricity consumption and planting more trees. Headmistress Sreelatha Devi presided over the function.

Low Carbon Initiative is one of the activities by the CISSA aimed at promoting the concept of Low Carbon Life Style by minimising carbon emission in the environment and by sequestering carbon by trees. The CISSA has already conducted low carbon studies in different institutions in Kerala.