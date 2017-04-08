Cinema’s evergreen presence

In 1951, Abdul Khader from Chirayinkeezhu, was cast by ‘Kaumudi’ Balakrishnan as one of the two protagonists of his new film Thyagaseema. The prospective debutant was cast as a handsome and good-natured character, in contrast to the other, harsh-mannered protagonist. Though the movie was never released, Abdul Khader went on to become the actor who would epitomise the handsome and good-natured man of Malayalam cinema even beyond his demise. On Friday, the clapboard that kickstarted the illustrious career was clapped once again, marking the inauguration of ‘Prem Nazir - Nithyavasantham.’

The event at the Nishagandhi auditorium here was organised by the Prem Nazir Foundation, in honour of the actor’s 90th birth anniversary.

From first heroine

A whole host of members of the film fraternity gathered on the occasion to share memories of their beloved colleague.

This included Neyyattinkara Komalam, Prem Nazir’s first heroine; Sheela, Sharada, and K. R. Vijaya, heroines of his celebrated movies; actors Seema, Ambika, Menaka, and Jalaja and so on; directors; producers; and more.

Prem Nazir was not just an accomplished actor, but also a symbol of humility and tolerance, said lyricist, director and screenwriter Sreekumaran Thampi, recollecting his experience of writing a letter to the actor seeking a photograph of his, as a young college student and an avowed Prem Nazir fan.

The super star replied to him, addressing him as ‘dear friend,’ Mr. Thampi recalled, slipping once again into the shoes of an admirer swept off his feet by the subject of his marvel.

An experience that impressed him even more was that of sharing a hotel room with Prem Nazir once for 15 days as a 24-year-old screenwriter, Mr. Thampi said, asking “Would any super star of today be as humble as to stay under the same roof as a newbie?”

Memorial

It is this quality that makes Prem Nazir a role model for all generations of actors that followed him, said Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Tourism and Cooperation, in his inaugural address.

Though it is far too late, the State government will set up a memorial for the actor, he announced. A sum of ₹10 lakh has been set aside for this, he said.

An array of cultural programmes was held on the occasion. Mayor V.K. Prasanth; V.S. Sivakumar, MLA; and M. Vijayakumar, Chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation; were present.