Churning out e-solutions for the flood-hit

The government will support the creation of innovative global technical solutions to tackle the fallout of natural disasters, M. Sivasankar, Secretary, Department of Electronics and Information Technology, said here on Friday.

He was addressing the participants of the two-day hackathon, meant for tracing solutions to mitigate the hardships caused by natural disasters by improving preparedness for relief operations, which commenced at Greenfield Stadium at Karyavattom here.

The programme, “Call for Code Kerala Challenge,” was organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in partnership with the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

Copenhagen institute

“The KSUM will incubate and support startups that come up with good solutions. The best ideas from this hackathon will be given entry to the Summer School programme by the Copenhagen Institute of Interaction Design (CIID) to be held in Kochi in December,” Mr. Sivasankar said.

Referring to the relief measures mounted in the wake of the floods that hit the State recently, he said, “It’s high time we thought about how we can innovatively and effectively extend our sympathies to those affected by the disaster.”

Speaking at the event, Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, said the agency had plans to set up an incubator for startups that create disaster mitigation solutions.

“Many participants of the hackathon have been affected by the recent floods in Kerala. People will be coding with not just their brains, but also with their hearts,” he added.

Stating that Kerala was still coping with the aftermath of the floods, Seema P. Kumar, Country Leader, Developer Ecosystems and Startups, IBM, said the global technology major would support the initiatives to build innovative tools for natural disaster relief.

Specific mission

Leading technical experts from the IBM are supporting software developers in building solutions for issues on the ground.

The event has been planned in line with the maiden “Call for Code Global Challenge” to encourage software developers who want to take their skills forward for the specific mission of easing human sufferings.

The global initiative has the support of experts, humanitarian and international organisations, including the United Nations Human Rights Office and the American Red Cross’ International team.