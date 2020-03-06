Chirayinkeezhu releases digital information report

Thiruvananthapuram

06 March 2020 08:08 IST

It will help in planning growth projects better: Minister

The Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat’s digital geographical information report will help plan development activities incorporating the special features of each area, Minister for Local Self-government A.C. Moideen has said. He was speaking at a function to release the report here on Wednesday.

Mr. Moideen said the information recorded now would be studied by future generations, adding that the block panchayat’s activities were a model for others.

Such study reports would help expand the activities of local self-government institutions, he added.

The entire geographical area coming under the 103 wards of the six grama panchayats under the block panchayat has been mapped using a mobile application with satellite imagery.

The Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre has conducted the study with the support of 723 volunteers.

In the second phase of the project, a comprehensive data collection of the financial and social condition of the nearly 55,000 families in the block panchayat will be held.

Deputy Speaker V. Sasi inaugurated the activities in connection with the data collection.