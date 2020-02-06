Chinese tourist quarantined in hospital

When a 27-year-old Chinese tourist set out from his home in China’s Sichuan province in December last year to explore the Indian subcontinent, the world was yet to hear about the novel coronavirus (nCoV) virus.

More than a month later, he is now in quarantine in a government hospital here, since the Health Department here is leaving no stone unturned in maintaining vigilance against the virus.

According to sources, he had left home in the last week of December, with Sri Lanka being his first pit stop. Later, he travelled to Delhi and Bengaluru, from where he arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. However, since he came from the country from where the virus originated, hotel owners in Thampanoor were not keen on accommodating him.

Later, he went to the Police Commissioner’s office, and the police personnel lost no time in informing the General Hospital, where he is now being kept in quarantine for three weeks. Although an attempt was made to accommodate him in the government guest house, the staff there reportedly opposed the move when they got wind of it.