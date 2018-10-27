Thiruvananthapuram

Children’s Day celebrations

D.S.Devaki, fourth standard student of the Carmel Higher Secondary School, will be the children’s Prime Minister at the Children’s Day celebrations to be organised by the State government and the State Child Welfare Committee in the city. S.Sneha, a sixth standard student from the same school, will be the children’s President. S.Divyalekshmi, a sixth standard student of the Fort Girls’ Mission High School, will be the children’s speaker.

Thiruvananthapuram
