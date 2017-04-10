Children who inspired Minister

Hearing the children of Malayalam Pallikkoodam recite the language pledge penned by littérateur M.T. Vasudevan Nair at Nirmithi Kendra here on Sunday, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran was struck by the idea of displaying it in all government tourist establishments.

The Minister also promised to consider the children’s desire to visit Thunchanparambu. Projects to make Thunchanparambu famous across the State had been drawn up after consultations with M.T., the Minister said.

Vishu songs

The Minister sang Vishu songs, handed over Vishukaineetam, and enjoyed ripe jack fruit with the children.

The launch of a school to teach Malayalam had been successful in opening the government’s eyes, poet Madhusoodanan Nair said, against the backdrop of an ordinance to be promulgated to make Malayalam compulsory in schools.

The rice collected by the children for ‘Abhaya,’ poet Sugathakumari’s organisation, was received by Karamana Hari.

Nirmithi Kendra chief executive officer R. Jayan was present.