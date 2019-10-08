Children initiated into the world of learning at Vidyarambham in Thiruvananthapuram

The city streets bustled with people as thousands of children were escorted by their parents for initiation into the world of letters at public functions organised by religious, educational and cultural institutions, charitable organisations, and media establishments on Tuesday as part of the Vidyarambham ritual that marks the conclusion of the Navaratri festival.

Children were also initiated into various art forms on the day.

At homes, a parent or grandparent seated children on their laps and held their hand as they wrote their first letters with the index finger in a platter of rice grains, while in public functions, writers, poets, scholars, and artistes guided the children into the world of learning. The elders also wrote a ‘word’ on children’s tongue with a gold ring.

Vidyarambham rituals organised by temples saw a good turnout. Religious rituals were also held in connection with Vijayadashami, a day that marks the victory of good over evil.

At the Thunchan Smaraka Samithi, Ayranimuttam, sand from the Thunchan Parambu, Tirur, was brought for the Vidyarambham ritual. Besides letters, children were initiated into the arts such as music, dance, and painting. P. Suseela Devi, Kallara Gopan, Kattoor Narayana Pillai, Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, Rajashree Warrier, Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan were among those who handheld the children into the world of learning.

MLA aspirants join vidyarambaram ritual

Children were also initiated into letters at the Saraswathi Mandapam at Poojappura, from early in the morning. LDF candidate for Vattiyurkavu byelection,V.K. Prasanth, was at the Mandapam to help the children, some smiling, others teary-eyed, write their first letters.

UDF candidate K. Mohankumar was at the Vattiyurkavu Easwari Amman Sarawasthi temple for the Vidyarambham ritual. BJP candidate S. Suresh reached the Edapazhanji Subramania temple.

Hundreds of toddlers and their parents, cutting across religious lines, also flocked to the Madre de Deus church, Vettucaud for the Vidyarambham ritual. Seven priests, led by Fr. Joseph Bastin, initiated the children into the world of letters.

Vidyarambham and ‘gurupuja’ were also held at the Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan under the aegis of the Deshiya Balatharangam, a children’s NGO. Shashi Tharoor, MP, and M.R. Thampan were at hand to help the children take the first steps into the world of learning.