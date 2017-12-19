The State Child Welfare Council General Secretary S.P.Deepak has sought the registration of a criminal case under the Juvenile Justice Act and the arrest of a Bengali couple, who allegedly subjected to abuse a six-year old boy whom they had adopted from the council’s adoption centre four years back. The Council has filed a complaint with the State Police Chief regarding this.

Two days back, the council officials had brought back the child to the centre, following complaints of abuse. The child was allegedly being physically abused by the adopted mother. A year ago, a complaint was received at the council about the boy being hit by the mother. The parents were called in and given counselling and warned against any further abuse.

A couple of weeks ago, another complaint was received, and the council social worker went and talked to the neighbours of the couple and the boy as well. The boy had an injury on the forehead and other marks of abuse on the body.