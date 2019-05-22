Child rights commission wants children’s privacy safeguarded

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that distribution of any aid to children, including that for studies or treatment, should not impact their privacy or self-respect.

Children’s privacy and self-respect should be safeguarded not only in public places but also where they function and engage with others, the child rights commission said in a statement here.

The child rights commission’s order was applicable to the State government, local self-government institutions, and non-governmental organisations.

Issuance of order

The State government should issue an order in this regard, the commission said.

Any disrespect to a child’s financial backwardness through others or causing of hurt should be avoided, the commission said.

Petition

Distribution of aid in schools and other venues which left them open to ridicule should be discouraged, the commission said based on a petition filed by Abraham Plackil, teacher at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Vithura, here.