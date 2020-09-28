Chief Minister promises stern action against social media miscreants

The government would consider framing new legislation if existing laws prove inadequate for the purpose, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday promised stern action against people who misuse media facilities to insult women.

The government would consider framing new legislation if existing laws prove inadequate for the purpose, Mr. Vijayan said in an apparent reference to Saturday's incident in Thiruvananthapuram where women activists confronted a man over a viral video with derogatory and abusive comments against feminists and women in general.

The government has ordered a detailed probe into the incident. The entire State, the Chief Minister said, stands with the women who have been insulted. The Government would intervene to ensure justice to the victims and adequate punishment to the culprit, he said.

Mr. Vijayan also urged the public not to take the law into their hands when reacting to such incidents.

The activists led by dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and transgender activist Diya Sana had confronted Vijay P. Nair who allegedly posted videos in his YouTube channel ‘Vtrix Scene’ with derogatory and abusive comments against Bhagyalakshmi, activist Bindu Ammini, and others including poet Sugathakumari, whom he did not directly name.

Police cases were registered against him on Saturday itself.