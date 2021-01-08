Chief Minister launches work on archives centre

Minister for Museumss Ramachandran Kadannappally launching the work on the international archives and heritage centre at Kerala University on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2021 00:54 IST

The government has allocated ₹6 crore for the project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the proposed international archives and heritage centre that is set to come up at the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University.

Mr. Vijayan, who formally launched the construction through videoconference, said that the centre was bound to provide an impetus to scientific conservation of archives in the State. He added that the facility would prove to be beneficial to students of history and researchers, including those from abroad.

He lauded the efforts of the Archives Department in preserving several documents that were feared to have been lost during the 2018 floods. The efforts of the employees ensured several documents, including rare ones, village office and bank documents, books and land deeds could be salvaged.

The centre will come up on one acre of land provided to the Archives Department on lease for 33 years. The government had allocated ₹6 crore for the project in the previous Budget. Keralam Museum will implement the project.

Minister for Museums, Archaeology and Archives Kadannappally Ramachandran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel, Mayor Arya Rajendran, University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai, and Principal Secretary, Planning, Archaeology, Archives and Museums V. Venu, were among those who participated in the function.