Chennithala to meet teachers

The United Democratic Front (UDF) will organise strong protests against the government’s decision to unilaterally implement the Khader committee report whose recommendations will have serious repercussions on the State’s education sector, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennitha has said.

A meeting of teachers’ organisations owing allegiance to the Opposition will be convened at Cantonment House, Mr. Chennithala’s residence, on Friday. The Opposition will also move an adjournment motion in the Assembly.

Mr. Chennithala said the government was bent on implementing the report that was incomplete and was ignoring the Opposition’s objection to it.

The government, he alleged, had been unable to come to an understanding with teachers’ organisations despite parleys.

‘Left leaning’

It had also refused to call a meeting of all parties that had members in the Assembly. It was trying to present a report prepared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) teachers’ organisation, the Kerala School Teachers’ Association, as the Khader committee report with the political agenda of giving Left teachers’ organisations primacy in the education sector.

The report recommendation for merger of school directorates would pave the way for quality deterioration in education. It went against the 10+2+ 3 pattern of education, as also the Right to Education Act, Samagra Shikha, the higher secondary special rules brought out after a Supreme Court verdict, and the Lebba committee recommendations. “Education experts have said that unification of examinations will not bring benefits,” Mr. Chennithala said.