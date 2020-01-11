Chennithala terms ASCEND 2020 a failure

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has termed the Chief Minister’s announcement of agreements signed with investors at the ASCEND 2020 global investors meet held at Kochi as a bag of empty promises designed to hoodwink the public.

A pressnote issued by him said the Chief Minister’s announcement that the government had signed pacts with investors to the tune of ₹40,000 crore was just hot air.

“The Chief Minister made similar promises on his return from Japan and Korea but nothing has materialised,”he said

Mr.Chennithala said the investment promise was only a publicity stunt to cover the government;s failures on many fronts.

“Companies like Nissan and Infosys which came forward to invest in Kerala have either not renewed their MoUs with the government or returned the land given to them.

After forcing industrialists to flee the State, the government is now trying to mislead investors,” he said.