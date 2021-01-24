Chennithala: LDF will face setback in polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

UDF stages dharnas in all constituencies in protest against ‘anti-people policies’ of Centre, State

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will face a severe setback in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He was speaking while inaugurating Statewide dharnas organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in each Assembly constituency in protest against the alleged anti-people policies of both the Central and the State governments. The Congress leader participated in the demonstration held at the Nanthencode junction in the Vattiyurkavu constituency.

