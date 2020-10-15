Chennai special train’s coaches get detached

The rake of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special (02624) got detached on Wednesday between the Sasthamcotta and Karunagapally railway stations while the train was running, creating panic among passengers.
The fifth and sixth coaches of the train that left Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. got detached near the Kalali area around 4.36 p.m.
The locomotive and five coaches went 300 m ahead towards the Karunagapally side and came to a halt after the locopilot noticed the ‘uncoupling’ of the coaches.
The ‘ball and socket engagement’ was immediately rectified and the train resumed the journey after a delay of 45 minutes.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath