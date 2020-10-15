Chennai special train’s coaches get detached

It continues journey after rectification

The rake of Thiruvananthapuram Central-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Superfast Special (02624) got detached on Wednesday between the Sasthamcotta and Karunagapally railway stations while the train was running, creating panic among passengers.

The fifth and sixth coaches of the train that left Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. got detached near the Kalali area around 4.36 p.m.

The locomotive and five coaches went 300 m ahead towards the Karunagapally side and came to a halt after the locopilot noticed the ‘uncoupling’ of the coaches.

The ‘ball and socket engagement’ was immediately rectified and the train resumed the journey after a delay of 45 minutes.