Chemistry camp begins at IISER

Around 70 school students are attending a chemistry camp organised jointly by the Royal Society of Chemistry, India, and Salters Institute, UK, at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram.

The Salters' Chemistry Camp is a three-day residential programme meant to provide school students an opportunity to explore practical chemistry and inspire them to take up chemistry for higher studies.

About 70 school students of Class IX from various parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta are participating in the camp, a pressnote said.

