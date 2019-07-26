Chelameswar cautions against money power in polls

Electoral reforms, if they should not end up as cosmetic ones, should strike at the root of the problems plaguing the present system, former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar said on Thursday.

He was speaking on ‘Electoral Reforms in India’ at a seminar organised by the Communist Party of India (CPI) to mark the birth centenary of former Union Home Minister Indrajit Gupta.

The role played by money power in the electoral process is a major issue, he said. Election expenditures keep on increasing. “If we stop taking serious note of it, then don’t talk about reforms,” he said, calling for a mechanism for monitoring of the growth of elected representatives’ assets.

Presidential system

He said the presidential form of government had certain advantages. While a small number of MLAs and MPs can be manipulated, it is impossible to manipulate crores of people, he said. “You have to convince them that you would provide them with good governance,” he said.

But the flip side is that popularity in the electoral process need not always be dependent upon rational thinking, he said. “But there might be a solution. Make it a constitutional imperative that anybody getting elected to the top office is not allowed to occupy it for more than one or two terms,” he said.