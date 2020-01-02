Cheetah Patrol to ease traffic

The Kerala Police have operationalised the Cheetah patrol system in the city to boost traffic regulation and ensure smooth vehicular flow.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally flagged off 10 Cheetah Patrol jeeps at a function held here on Wednesday. He also launched a new traffic regulation system by way of which the number of traffic sectors has increased to 30 – 14 under the traffic north sub-division and 16 under the traffic south sub-division – from 11 in the city.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera had announced the plan to mobilise the Cheetah Patrol teams during a meeting of various stakeholders, including residents associations, in November. The squads have been mandated with detecting traffic violations, easing traffic snarls, adopting steps to prevent accidents, and report information regarding pothole-ridden roads and stretches where motorists’ safety is endangered by trees and electric posts leaning precariously.

The round-the-clock traffic enforcement mechanism will involve the Cheetah Patrol squads, each led by a sub-inspector, being assigned surveillance duties in areas that came under multiple police station limits. Each squad will be expected to attend to traffic duties in three or four traffic sectors under the new arrangement.

The areas that have been assigned to the squads are as follows: Cheetah 1 – Kazhakuttam, Thumba, Cheetah 2 – Medical College, Sreekaryam, Cheetah 3 – Peroorkada, Mannanthala, Cheetah 4 – Vattiyurkavu, Poojappura, Cheetah 5 – Museum, Cantonment, Cheetah 6 – Fort, Thampanoor, Cheetah 7 – Nemom, Karamana, Cheetah 8 – Pettah, Vanchiyoor, Cheetah 9 – Poonthura, Valiyathura, and Cheetah 10 – Vizhinjam, Kovalam and Thiruvallam.