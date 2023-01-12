Cheating case against Neyyattinkara municipal councillor, wife

January 12, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Marayamuttom police have commenced investigation into a case registered against Neyyattinkara municipal councillor Sujin and his wife, Geethu, for allegedly duping an aged woman of her land, jewellery and money.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by 78-year-old Baby of Thavaravila in Neyyattinkara on December 5 last. The duo have been booked under various provisions, including Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sujin, who represents the Thavaravila ward in the Neyyattinkara municipality, has been accused of cheating the unmarried woman who has been residing alone at her house. After convincing Baby that they would look after her, the duo along with their child and Geethu’s parents moved into her house in February 2021.

They allegedly stole 17 sovereigns of gold, some of which are suspected to have been sold while the others are pledged. They also purportedly managed to collect ₹2 lakh on various occasions. After gaining Baby’s trust, Sujin allegedly took her to the Neyyattinkara sub-registrar office and made her transfer ownership of a plot of 12.5 cents of land to Geethu’s name.

The complainant claimed the family left the house eight months later claiming that they are going to a hospital for treatment and never returned.