Chargesheet filed in University College case

The Cantonment police on Saturday submitted the chargesheet in the case relating to the murder attempt made by a group of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists on their collegemate in University College.

The document, filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here six months after the incident, has arraigned 19 people with former SFI leaders Sivarenjith R. and Naseem A.N. being the first and second accused respectively. They have been charged for various offences, including attempt to murder. The group, many of who were members of the SFI college unit, has been accused of attacking fellow SFI member Akhil Chandran by stabbing him twice using a penknife on July 12 last year.

Answer sheets

The probe led by Cantonment CI Anilkumar M. had unravelled malpractices in the conduct of examination by the Kerala Public Service Commission as well as the inadequacies in the examination system of the University of Kerala after bundles of answer sheets were recovered from Mr. Sivarenjith’s house.