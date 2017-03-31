Charachira fish fetch Corporation ₹40,000

Mayor V.K. Prashanth inaugurated the fish harvesting at the Charachira, one of the biggest ponds owned by the city Corporation, here on Thursday. In February last, 60,000 fishlings were released into the pond. On Thursday, the Corporation earned ₹40,000 from the sale of fish.

In his inaugural speech, the Mayor said that all water sources in the city would be cleaned up and used for drinking water purposes, under Haritha Keralam project of the State government. Fish farming would be taken up in suitable ponds to provide revenue for local groups. The Corporation had set aside ₹1.25 crore for the first phase of renovation of the Charachira. The renovation work would begin on April 7. The project will be executed in three phases at ₹4 crore.