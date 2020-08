Changes@Capital

29 August 2020 17:21 IST

1 / 9 The pillar of democracy: Kerala Legislative Assembly building. ▲ Symphony in Glass and Steel: A view of the world class terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the city side. ▲ Flying high: The mammoth flagpole, believed to be the tallest, erected at the Kanakakkunnu Palace. ▲ Mele Pazhavangadi flyover. ▲ The Greenfield International Cricket Stadium. ▲ The Infosys building at Technopark. ▲ The Kazhakoottam-Karode NH 66. ▲ UST Global at Technopark. ▲ Restart: A view of the breakwater site of the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport project from the Harbour area. ▲

As The Hindu celebrates 25 years in Thiruvananthapuram, here is how the city changed in over two decades.

The past 25 years have Thiruvananthapuram vastly, at certain points beyond recognition. The city has retained her iconic architectural landmarks, but now boasts quite a few additions to her landscape. A quick look at the new entrants. Advertising Advertising