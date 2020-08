August 29, 2020 17:21 IST

As The Hindu celebrates 25 years in Thiruvananthapuram, here is how the city changed in over two decades.

1/9 The pillar of democracy: Kerala Legislative Assembly building. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar Symphony in Glass and Steel: A view of the world class terminal of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the city side. Photo: S. Mahinsha Flying high: The mammoth flagpole, believed to be the tallest, erected at the Kanakakkunnu Palace. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar Mele Pazhavangadi flyover. Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar The Greenfield International Cricket Stadium. Photo: PTI The Infosys building at Technopark. Photo: S. Mahinsha The Kazhakoottam-Karode NH 66. Photo: S. Mahinsha UST Global at Technopark. Photo: S. Gopakumar Restart: A view of the breakwater site of the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport project from the Harbour area. Photo: S. Mahinsha