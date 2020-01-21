Chandy criticises Governor

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Monday termed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s action related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as “inappropriate” as it “crossed the lines of decorum and restraint that a person holding the gubernatorial post is supposed to uphold in Indian democratic system”.

In a statement here, Mr. Chandy said the Governor should be prepared to function by fully encompassing the limitations that his post held. He said it would be difficult to accept any moves on the part of the Governor to control or bridle a democratically elected government. He hoped that the Governor would realise the strong resentment of the people of Kerala on this issue and be prepared to avoid open confrontation.

Legal solution

Mr. Chandy said the State government had decided to move the Supreme Court against the CAA as part of its desire to seek a legal solution to the issue. This was a natural corollary to the unanimous resolution passed by the Assembly and an appropriate step that reflected the general sentiments of the people of the State.