Chalai market all set to get a new face

Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran, along with V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, at the renovated Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram

26 February 2020 00:29 IST

First phase of the redevelopment project of the age-old market inaugurated

The historic Chalai market in the city will no longer be known for its crowded alleys, congestion and squalor.

The signs of change for the bustling hub of commercial activity emerged on Tuesday with the inauguration of the first phase of the redevelopment project focussing on the heritage street.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the renovated vegetable market comprising 233 shops as part of the heritage street project taken up by the Tourism Department. The Minister said the project was designed to give a fresh lease of life to the market that had lost its appeal with the emergence of glitzy shopping malls.

He added that the construction of a big warehouse at Attakulangara and an underground market with a subway from the KSRTC bus stand had begun.

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, Tourism Director Balakiran, and representatives of traders and trade unions were present.

The proposed heritage street will run from East Fort to Killippalam. The Aryasala junction too will have a new face. The street will have graffiti walls showcasing the history of the commercial area. The walkway will have a roof and benches will be provided for shoppers to relax. Flower pots will add to the aesthetics of the avenue.

The entry to the market from the Gandhi Park side will feature a gateway modelled on the lines of the East Fort gate. Such a gate will be constructed at the Killippalam side too. Similar colour schemes will be followed on the advertising boards. A statue of former Travancore Diwan Raja Kesavadas will be installed at the Aryasala junction.

Other arrangements

The electrical lines and other utility cables will be shifted underground. A waste management project will also be implemented along with the Suchitwa Mission, Corporation and TRIDA. Traffic will be regulated to provide ease of shopping.