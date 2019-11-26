Chakka flyover to be commissioned next month

A hassle-free ride awaits the flyers, techies and other road users as the much-delayed 1.6-km-long four-lane ₹142 crore Chakka flyover in front of Thiruvananthapuram airport’s international terminal is to be commissioned by December 15.

Besides, the flyover will ensure seamless vehicular traffic along the four-laned 26.7 km Reach I of Kazhakuttam-Mukkola corridor of National Highway (NH) 66 bypass that extends up to Karode on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. The flyover will come in handy for those commuting through the Pettah- Chakka-All Saints College-Veli-Shanghumughom corridor and those proceeding to the domestic terminal of the airport and to Shanghumughom beach.

Executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as part of the four-laning of the NH 66 bypass, the final deck slab was placed by Monday evening and a curing period of 21 days is needed.

Work on crash barriers

“Work of the crash barriers, expansion joints, installation of street lights and black topping of the flyover remains to be completed. The flyover will be ready by December 15,’ says P. Pradeep, Project Director, Project Implementation Unit, NHAI, Thiruvananthapuram.

The flyover is the longest in the Reach I and Reach II of the NH 66 bypass extending from Mukkola to Karode. It commences from near the Railway Over Bridge at Chakka and ends at Kingsway Hotel on the busy 3.5-km Chakka-Enchakkal-Muttathara stretch. The corridor houses the entry to the international terminal of the airport, Mall of Travancore and Ananthapuri Hospital and Research Institute. A second ROB was constructed by the NHAI at Chakka by placing five 44-m-long steel composite girder over the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram railway corridor after overcoming several hurdles. The switch over to the steel composite girder from pre-stressed concrete was as per the new specifications of the railways. The flyover has 42 spans each of 25 metre apart and it runs parallel to the existing ROB as two-lane flyover for 396 metres. Later, it gets widened to a four-lane flyover with a width of 19.6 metres. For entry to the flyover and exit from the flyover, two slip roads of 3.5 metres have been provided by the NHAI.

This will come in handy for those proceeding to the airport and for entering the city, says Mr. Pradeep.

For the NHAI, the four-laning work in the Chakka-Enchakkal-Muttathara stretch, including the 1.6-km four-lane flyover in front of the airport’s international terminal was a challenge.

Row over the connectivity to the international airport, design and cost-sharing of the flyover between the NHAI and the State Government also led to inordinate delay in taking up the work.

To expedite the works, the flyover was also entrusted by the NHAI to the Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRCL), the EPC contractor executing the ₹623.41 crore four-laning works from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola that is almost over.

Signals installed

Instead of the Vehicle Underpass as in Venpalavattom and Muttathara junction along the bypass corridor, traffic signals have been installed at the busy junction at Eenchakkal, one of the main gateways, as the local residents opposed the construction of the vehicle underpass.

Regulating traffic at this junction now wrests on the traffic police.