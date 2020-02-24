Chakka flyover open to traffic

THIRUVANANTHPURAM

24 February 2020 00:56 IST

The flyover is the longest in the Reach I and Reach II of the NH 66 bypass

Ending years of wait, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday opened the 1.6-km-long four-lane ₹142-crore Chakka flyover in front of Thiruvananthapuram airport’s international terminal for vehicular traffic.

The NHAI, which had thrown open the two lanes of the flyover from Eenchakkal side towards Kazhakuttam for traffic a few weeks ago, removed barricades on the other two lanes towards Eenchakkal on Sunday allowing movement of vehicles. The move took road users by surprise.

With this, a hassle-free ride awaits the flyers, techies and other road users. A seamless vehicular traffic along the four-laned 26.7-km Reach I of Kazhakuttam-Mukkola corridor of National Highway (NH) 66 bypass that extends upto Karode on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border has also become a reality now.

Advertising

Advertising

The flyover is the longest in the Reach I and Reach II of the NH 66 bypass extending from Mukkola to Karode. It commences from near the Railway Overbridge at Chakka and ends at Kingsway Hotel on the busy 3.5-km Chakka-Enchakkal-Muttathara stretch.

Slip road

The NHAI is yet to complete the slip road for vehicles coming from the Kazhakuttam side to exit the flyover before Chakka junction to reach the city and the service road beneath the flyover. “Work is on even at night to complete it within this week. All other works have been completed and the street lights have been charged,” a top official of the NHAI told The Hindu.

Beneficiaries

The flyover will come in handy for those commuting through the Pettah- Chakka-All Saints College-Veli-Shanghumughom corridor and those proceeding to the domestic terminal of the airport, Veli Tourist Village, and Shanghumughom beach.

It has 42 spans each of 25 metre apart and runs parallel to the existing ROB as two-lane flyover for 396 metres.

Later, it gets widened to a four-lane flyover with a width of 19.6 metres.

The work of the flyover was entrusted by the NHAI to the Hyderabad-based KNR Constructions Ltd, the EPC contractor executing the ₹623.41-crore four-laning from Kazhakuttam to Mukkola, on the Balaramapuram-Vizhinjam road that is almost over.

“The NHAI will be informed of the completion of the work. It is for the MoRTH to take a call on the formal inauguration of the Reach I of the bypass and the flyover,” the NHAI official added.