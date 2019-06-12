Chain snatching: Six held

The City police have arrested six youths in connection with the alleged theft of a gold chain near Vanchiyoor on Tuesday.

The Vanchiyoor police identified the arrested as Ashkar, 24, of Kazhakuttam; Shan, 23, Ashkar Khan, 25, Yousuf, 25, and Riyaz, 24, all from Beemapally; and Ashiq, 22, of Paruthikuzhy. The gang purportedly snatched the ornament from a woman at Kunnumpuram around 6.30 a.m. and fled in a car.

CCTV visuals

The control room was soon alerted and the car was traced near Muttathara with the aid of CCTV visuals.

The police soon intercepted the vehicle near Eenchakkal and took the gang members into custody, the police said.