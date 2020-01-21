CET to host KTU tech fest

The State capital will host the annual technical festival organised by the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University this year.

Techfest, 2020 will be held at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, from March 27 to 29. Presentation of technical papers, exhibition of engineering projects, workshops and other competitions will be conducted during the event.

Among the major industry players that will participate is TCS, which has associated with the event in the past. The winners of the technical festival will be presented a cash award of ₹1 lakh. For more details see techfest.ktu.edu.in