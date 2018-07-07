Century-old school gets ‘smart’

Twelve smart classrooms for high school and higher secondary students were inaugurated at the 100-year-old Chinnamma Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School at Poojappura on Friday.

Suresh Gopi, MP, inaugurated the smart classrooms, sponsored by Navigant India, at a function attended by the students.

Classrooms and homes tended to be air-conditioned, but students should not become totally dependent on them, he said, urging the students to do their bit for the Earth and not contribute to global warming. “Take care to set the air-conditioners at 24 degrees,” he said, underscoring the message of conservation of nature.

He recalled his association with the school, his wife’s grandmother having taught music here and his visit to the school soon after his wedding.

He also praised the school and its management’s efforts in protecting sexually abused children.

The smart classrooms would benefit the students immensely, the MP said, promising funds from the MP fund for the school’s development.

Nine classrooms were made smart at a cost of ₹7.5 lakh by Navigant. The work included tiling, installation of false ceiling, aluminium fabrication, electrical and plumbing, and furniture, which came to a total of ₹9 lakh. Projector, screen and laptops will be sanctioned by IT@School.

Three other smart classrooms — sponsored by Lions Club, DYFI Chengallur unit, and school PTA — were also inaugurated. The smart classrooms are expected to benefit 500 students.

Navigant India country head Mahendra Singh Rawat, Mahila Mandiram president Radhalakshmi Padmarajan, ward councillor B. Vijayalakshmi, Principal Deepasree, Headmistress Santhi G.S., architect Chitra Nair, and PTA president M. Ajithkumar, were present.

The school got a higher secondary section in 2015.