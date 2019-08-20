Centre’s move will benefit Kashmiri youth: expert

B. Vivekanandan, scholar on international relations, has said that the Centre’s move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution is bound to benefit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. While pointing out that the decision cannot be perceived as unjustifiable, he strongly disapproved the “authoritarian” manner in which the sensitive issue was handled.

Prof. Vivekanandan, former chairman of the Centre for American and West European Studies, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, delivered the C. Achutha Menon Memorial Lecture 2019 on the topic ‘Kashmir issue and India-Pakistan relations’ on the occasion of the 28th death anniversary of the former Chief Minister during a commemorative meet organised by the C. Achutha Menon Foundation here on August 16.

He said the time has come for the country to re-examine all discriminatory provisions in the Constitution, including provisions for reservations, to usher in democracy in the actual sense. “Article 370 had created a hiatus in the development of Jammu and Kashmir and had to be removed to bring it on par with other States,” he said.

‘Series of follies’

Tracing the evolution of the fractious India-Pakistan relations, Prof. Vivekanandan said a “series of follies” committed by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru transformed the Kashmir issue, which primarily pertained to the security of an Indian State, to an India-Pakistan problem. By bringing the United Nations into the picture, it had become an international issue with all its accompanying ill-effects.

The academician decried the “rashness” of the government in implementing its move, which might have alienated more people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“To place State leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti under arrest, and to deploy a large army contingent did not befit the Indian democracy. All major mosques in the State remained out of bounds on the occasion of Id. Discussions should have been held with all State leaders in an effort to reach a consensus on the proposal,” he said.

He called for efforts to create a new framework of a confederation between the two countries by strengthening the bonds which united them. The political leadership of both countries must realise that the Pakistani military leadership is keen on maintaining a war-like situation between the two countries so as to preserve its primacy in the decision-making process in Pakistan.