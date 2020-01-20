Centre’s divisive plans backfire: Yechury

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has accused the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of sponsoring violence after having purportedly failed to polarise the country by introducing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Centre’s ploy has, however, unified various cross sections to spark protests to a scale that has never been witnessed in the country since Independence.

Addressing a massive public gathering here on Sunday to mark the culmination of the party’s three-day central committee meeting, Mr. Yechury alleged that the CAA was enacted through brute force by violating parliamentary norms in order to attain its prime objective of deepening the Hindu-Muslim divide.

“Much to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise, the country has witnessed huge demonstrations against the law with people of various communities pledging support towards the cause. The Centre has crossed swords with those who refuse to believe that we can become a homogeneous society and strived to preserve the richness of our diversity,” he said.

He also accused the BJP-ruled States including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam of unleashing violence upon people and looting their properties. While 28 people have been killed in these States, the BJP also deployed the police to torture the agitating students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, and Aligarh Muslim University.

The CPI(M) leader said the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, but not justice, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The apex court played into the hands of Hindutva forces by viewing the Ayodhya dispute as one between two faiths and not two groups, Mr. Yechury said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that the State would neither implement the CAA nor facilitate enumeration for the National Population Register (NPR) that would become a prelude for the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Firm in stance

“While canards are being spread by various quarters with vested interests, the government has stayed all such activities in the State. We remain firm in our stance. The government stands by its people and the State will remain a secure fort while the country passed by difficult times,” he said.

He also urged the Congress-led Opposition to put aside their differences to join hands with the government to put up a united front against the Centre’s attempts to divide the country on religious lines.

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby, central committee members E.P. Jayarajan, P.K. Sreemathi, M.C. Josephine, A. Vijayaraghavan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran were among those who were present.