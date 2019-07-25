Centre yet to decide on privatisation of airport

The Central government on Wednesday said it is yet to take a final call on privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport where the State government is keen on running it.

“The government still has to take a call on whether the airport should be privatised or the request of the Kerala government should be considered,” Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said during question hour in the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Puri said that the government in 2018 had accorded in-principle approval for leasing out six airports of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for operation, management and development through the public-private partnership mode. A decision has been taken to proceed with privatisation of three of these airports.

However, as far as the airport in Kerala is concerned, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written not to privatise this, he said.

Puri to meet Pinarayi

“So far as the Government of Kerala is concerned, the Chief Minister has written to us and I will also be meeting him in the next few days. We will have to take a call based on the facts on record and bid received. The Kerala government has requested not to privatise the operation of this airport,” he said.

Earlier, former Defence Minister A. K. Antony urged him to take the request of the State government as a special case, to which Mr. Puri said the Centre had received all shades of opinions including the request by the ‘Chief Minister that the airport be handed over to the State government for operation.’

He said that Kerala has a very rich history of privatisation and houses the first airport that was privatised in the 1980s. To this, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that it was a greenfield and not a brownfield one. Many other members also supported him.