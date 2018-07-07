Centre will consider rail line: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh offered worship at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple on Saturday.

He promised to consider the Guruvayur-Thirunavaya rail line, which will benefit the devotees visiting the temple.

Responding to the charter of demands by the Guruvayur Devaswom, the Minister also promised to consider the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licence for receiving foreign funds for temple development.

The Devaswom demanded a ₹200-crore grant for setting up a goshala (cow camp) near the temple.

Renovation of the railway station, more trains to Guruvayur, land for a guest house for the Devaswom in Delhi, national music festival status for the Chembai Music Festival, funds for renovating the Punnathur elephant camp, permission to exhibit elephant tusks, and exchange of ₹75 lakh worth banned notes received as donation to the temple were the other demands. The Union Minister had Niramalya Dharshan at the temple.

He spent almost half an hour at the temple.

Later, he held discussion with BJP leaders at the Sreevalsam Guest House.

The Minister returned by 8.30 a.m.

There was tight security in Thrissur and Guruvayur in connection with his temple visit.

The Union Home Minister was in the State to address a Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on Immigration Visa Foreigners’ Registration & Tracking (IVFRT) in Kochi on Friday.