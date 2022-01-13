Centre has insulted Sree Narayana Guru's legacy: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram

13 January 2022 18:48 IST

State’s R-Day float featuring seer’s image rejected

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government of offending the legacy of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru by rejecting Kerala’s Republic Day pageantry float featuring the seer’s image and life message.

Mr. Balakrishnan said on Thursday that the Centre's decision was a repudiation of the State's secular and progressive values and an insult to the memory of the social reformer. The Guru and his message of oneness was an anathema to the Hindu majoritarian and divisive BJP.

Historical wrong

The party had done a historical wrong by publicly rejecting the Guru. By doing so, the BJP had reaffirmed its adherence to its revisionist feudal values, including the outlawed and condemnable practice of untouchability, which the seer had opposed vehemently.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Balakrishnan said the State’s float for the Republic Day parade highlighted the vignettes of Kerala life. It depicted the snakeboat race, landmark structures and women empowerment theme. Kerala submitted a new model with the image of the Guru. However, the Central government insisted that the float prominently display the image of Sree Sankaracharya. The Centre agreed initially but backtracked inexplicably.