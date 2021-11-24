Centre accused of strangulating States

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan has accused the Centre of strangulating States by denying funds and resources that were crucial for reviving local economies.

Inaugurating a Statewide agitation organised by the CPI(M) in front of Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday in protest against the rise in prices of petroleum products and essential commodities, Mr. Vijayaraghavan held the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union Government responsible for purportedly stifling the development of States.

Aiding corporates

“At a time when the State Governments have been focused on resuscitating the pandemic-hit domestic economies by reviving the manufacturing sector, the Centre has indiscriminately hiked the prices of raw materials. Their apparent reluctance to rein in the price hike of essential commodities by controlling the rates of petroleum products has worsened the plight of the common man,” he said. He also accused the Centre of formulating policies that benefited corporates. Through its alleged move to privatise the oil sector, the Government had left the public to the mercy of commercial entities.

“The common man will see through such evil designs in spite of the cosmetic measures made by the Centre such as the recent reduction of ₹5 and ₹10 for petrol and diesel after hiking prices by ₹32 and ₹33 respectively,” the CPI (M) leader remarked.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said such “anti-people” policies had led to the country dropping to to the 101st place in the Global Hunger Index 2021 ranking among 116 nations.

There had been an increase of 2.23% in the population affected by starvation during the past four years. The dwindling purchasing capacity of the citizens had led to the deplorable situation, he said.

The CPI(M) leader also accused the Congress of being hand-in-glove with the BJP by refusing to admit its “blunder” of deregulating petrol pricing during its rule.

Senior party leaders E.P. Jayarajan, T.M. Thomas Isaac, P.K. Sreemathi, K.J. Thomas, M.M. Mani and M.C. Josephine inaugurated the protests in Kannur, Kollam, Pilathara (in Kannur), Kottayam, Thodupuzha and Perumbavoor respectively. Demonstrations were held in front of Central Government institutions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.