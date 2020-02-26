Central team visits State

A delegation of the Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog, an authority formed by the Centre for the protection of cows, is on a four-day visit to the State.
Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said the Centre was keen on preserving the local breeds Vechur and Kasaragod Dwarf. It would also develop and upgrade one of the Kerala Livestock Development Board-run breeding farms as a centre of excellence.
Dr. Kathiria met officials of the Chief Minister’s office and discussed proposals including those to develop cow-based incubators and start-ups in cow-based industries. The detailed project report submitted for establishing a cow-based integrated development model in Dharmadam would be examined in detail, following which Central aid would be provided. He added that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras here would be upgraded as full-fledged integrated cow-centric training centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.