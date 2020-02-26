Thiruvananthapuram

Central team visits State

A delegation of the Rashtriya Kamadhenu Aayog, an authority formed by the Centre for the protection of cows, is on a four-day visit to the State.

Aayog chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said the Centre was keen on preserving the local breeds Vechur and Kasaragod Dwarf. It would also develop and upgrade one of the Kerala Livestock Development Board-run breeding farms as a centre of excellence.

Dr. Kathiria met officials of the Chief Minister’s office and discussed proposals including those to develop cow-based incubators and start-ups in cow-based industries. The detailed project report submitted for establishing a cow-based integrated development model in Dharmadam would be examined in detail, following which Central aid would be provided. He added that the Krishi Vigyan Kendras here would be upgraded as full-fledged integrated cow-centric training centres.

