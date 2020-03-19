CBSE exam has questions on features of BJP, Cong.

Higher secondary students coming out of Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School for Girls after writing their exams on Wednesday.

Thiruvananthapuram

19 March 2020 01:16 IST

Teacher says the questions are based on Class X syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Social Science question papers on Wednesday had posers on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

The question papers had questions on the features of the BJP and the Congress.

Set two of the question paper asked students to describe five features of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Set three had a question on five features of the Indian National Congress. Set one asked for the definition of a political party and a description on any four main challenges faced by Indian political parties.

When contacted, a Social Science teacher said the questions were based on the syllabus. These pertained to a chapter called the ‘Political parties’ which began with what was a political party, importance of a party in a democratic country, components of a party, types of political parties such as national and State, types of political party systems, functions of parties, and challenges faced by political parties, and reforms of political parties. Next was a section on the main political parties of the country such as BJP, Congress, CPI(M), CPI, BSP, NCP, and so on, besides State parties. The teacher said there were many other questions that could have been asked. However, no wrong could be found with these questions as the children studied it.

“Children should be aware of political parties. This is basic information and important for political literacy.”