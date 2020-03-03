CBSE Class 12 Physics paper leaves students in tears

Thiruvananthapuram

03 March 2020 00:56 IST

They feel the question paper was tough, seek remedy

The CBSE Class 12 question paper for the Thiruvananthapuram region left students sweating on Monday.

Students from across the State complained that the question paper was tough so much so that some of them were left in tears. Students, teachers, and parents alleged that the questions were tricky and indirect, requiring a lot of application that left the children pressed for time.

Some students said they found it difficult to understand the questions even. Teachers alleged that the question paper did not adhere to the specified blueprint, which would include questions ranging from easy to average to difficult. However, the difficulty level was such that the students struggled even with the one-mark questions.

Advertising

Advertising

With even high-scoring students dejected, the plight of other students was not difficult to imagine, they said. Students alleged that the Physics question paper in the other regions was easier as compared to that in Thiruvananthapuram. This, they alleged, amounted to injustice.

Entrance exam

Teachers said Monday’s question paper was of the standard of an entrance examination. However, not all students prepared to appear for the entrance examination. The efforts put in by the other students and their teachers all the year round had gone in vain. Students said they had prepared for the examinations by going through the previous year question papers, sample question papers, and had appeared for the pre-boards too. However, the CBSE had thrown them a curveball, leaving a big question on their future.

In a press meet that was conducted by the CBSE ahead of the board examinations, students had been told to expect question for 10 marks that would be aimed at enabling creative thinking. However, almost 80% of the paper was application-oriented, students and teachers complained.

Children said they were so shaken that they were unable to focus on preparing for the next examination – Chemistry.

A teacher said the CBSE should ensure that those who set the sample questions prepare the question paper for the board examinations too. The board, students hoped, would take into account their grievance and show leniency during valuation or hold a retest as their futures were at stake.