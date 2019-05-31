CBI probes corruption angle in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an anti-corruption case against Customs officials accused of having abetted the large scale smuggling of gold through the international airport here.

The CBI's anti-corruption unit in Kochi filed a First Information Report (FIR) in a sealed cover at the agency's special court in Thiruvananthapuram.

The FIR is related to the seizure of 25 kg of gold from an air passenger by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the airport here early May.

The gist of the CBI's case was that a set of airport insiders had over a year allowed agents employed by a Dubai-based racket smuggle gold with impunity through the air customs check-post. The case also highlights the CBI's obvious floundering as a watchdog agency to curb graft in the Customs department in Kerala.

The officials had entered into a conspiracy with the smuggling ring and received illegal payments to allow the carriers with contraband gold, much of it kept barely concealed in their hand-baggage, pass through the check-post unchallenged.

Investigators said the officials who abetted the smuggling routinely handled the X-ray baggage scanner to allow the carriers with the contraband to pass unimpeded.

They knew in advance the carrier's details and the colour of the dress the person would wear as a means of easy identification in the crowded customs hall.

The CBI's case dovetails with the findings of the DRI, which was investigating the economic angle of the crime.

The CBI has booked the suspects, including a Superintendent of Customs and at least ten alleged carriers, most of them women, on the charge of having committed a conspiracy to cheat the Central Government of India by evading duty on imported gold. It has booked the officers under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Dubai-based ring had used a set of educated women, including lawyers, to smuggle gold into the country via Thiruvananthapuram for a considerable commission that also covered their airfare and stay. It sold the contraband to a maker of machine crafted jewellery who supplied major gold showrooms in South India with ornaments sans bill or any record.

EOM / G ANAND