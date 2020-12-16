Caution urged in victory celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 December 2020 05:37 IST

Pandemic protocol to be adhered to at all 16 counting centres in district

Victory celebrations involving large crowds and vehicle rallies should be avoided once the results of the local body polls are out on Wednesday, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

The votes polled in the district will be counted at 16 centres. The COVID-19 protocol should be strictly followed in the victory celebrations. The celebrations should not feature more than 50 people. Processions and vehicle rallies, especially those involving two-wheelers, also should be avoided, the Collector said on Tuesday.

No crowding

Crowding outside the counting centres should be avoided. Physical distance should be maintained when receiving the victorious candidates.

Receptions involving garlands, currency note garlands, bouquets, and shawls should be avoided. Political parties also should take care to refrain from using loudspeakers which may cause inconvenience to the public, Ms. Khosa said.

The 16 counting centres in the district were disinfected on Tuesday. Apart from the candidate and the election agent, only one counting agent will be allowed inside the counting hall.

They should mandatorily use gloves, masks, and sanitiser. Counting officials also have been directed to use protective gear.

Security has been beefed up in the district in view of the counting of votes. There are two counting centres in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits. Sarvodaya Vidyalaya ICSE School at Nalanchira where the votes polled in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation will be counted and Government HSS, Kazhakuttam, where the votes polled in the Pothencode block will be counted. In all, 700 police personnel have been deployed in the region.

The 14 counting centres outside the city limits also are under tight security blanket, the Collector said. An officer of the rank of DySP is in charge of each centre. Entry to the counting centres is restricted by passes.