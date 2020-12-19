Catering to the mind, despite constraints

Thiruvananthapuram

19 December 2020 00:46 IST

Short film, docu being released online today to raise funds for Peroorkada mental health centre

The Government Mental Health Centre (MHC) at Peroorkada is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The institution, which initially housed leprosy, tuberculosis, and mental health patients under one umbrella, has been exclusively taking care of people with mental health problems for long. The visit here of Mother Teresa in 1983 was a milestone in the history of the hospital, bringing it much attention.

The hospital, located on a verdant and biodiverse campus of 36 acres, caters to 60,000 outpatients, besides 5,000 inpatients each year .

Despite its central role in preserving the mental health of the community, the hospital has been much neglected, much like those who flock here. The social stigma that stalks mental health patients has not left the hospital untouched.

Poor infra

This indifference is most visible in the poor hospital infrastructure. The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, upholds the rights of the mentally ill such as access to mental health care and treatment, right to live with dignity and without discrimination, and to get details of treatment. However, the infrastructure in the mental health centre has not kept pace with the changes in legislation. Some patients are put in cells similar to those in prisons, the iron bars restricting freedom and in no way helping their recovery.

The 83 buildings on the campus are old, some barely holding together, while others have tarpaulin or asbestos sheets for roofs. The buildings are small and located far apart, posing a problem for staff and patients alike.

Modern amenities with quality treatment are the need here so that they can be treated and return to their families and become part of the mainstream, instead of being excluded for the rest of their lives.

It does not help that often those who recover continue to face exclusion when they return home and are neglected when it comes to continuing their medication, often leading to a relapse.

Though much has changed — skills training is providing to aid patient rehabilitation and launch of a de-addiction centre a few years ago — more needs to be done. A master plan that has been developed hopes to address many of these issues.

Humans, a non-governmental organisation, in association with the Kerala Legal Services Authority, has brought out a short film Chernnattam and a docu film Akam Puram (both directed by Jayasreekumar) to underscore society’s responsibility of holding the mentally ill close and ensure their rehabilitation and raise funds for the development of the Mental Health Centre from the public.

Actors to release films

Actors Dulquer Salman, Tovino Thomas, and Kani Kusruti and filmmaker Anjali Menon will release both the short film and the docu film through their official Facebook pages at 5 p.m. on Saturday.