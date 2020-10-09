Caseload nosedives to 467 in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 October 2020 00:52 IST

A day ago, the district reported the highest single-day spike of 1,182 cases

The capital district’s daily caseload of COVID-19 fell by more than half on Thursday when 467 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The case graph fell from 1,182 which was the highest single-day spike to be reported in the district.

Notably, the testing also fell with 6,514 people subjected to tests during the last 24 hours. As many as 7,520 people had been tested the previous day. However, health authorities were yet to conclude whether the slump in cases could be attributed to the fall in testing alone.

While the district authorities have stated that 349 people acquired the infection through local transmission, they were yet to trace the source of infection in 98 other cases. Fifteen health workers have also been diagnosed with the disease.

Nine more deaths

The death toll rose to 281 with nine more deaths that were reported in the district recently being attributed to the disease. The deceased include natives of Pachalloor (60-year-old), Vallamvettikonam (45), Plavilakkonam (58), Mariyapuram (61), Vizhinjam (36), Santhivila (58), Nalandanada (68) and Palayam (60). The health authorities were yet to identify the native place of a 72-year-old man whose death has been included in the district’s death toll.

Among those who tested positive, there were 135 persons aged above 60 years and 47 children aged below 15 years. The district placed 3,337 people under quarantine on the day. With this, the total number of people being monitored as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts has gone up to 31,100.

Bringing much relief, 1,520 people recovered from the illness on the day, thereby bringing the number of active cases in the district down to 11,800.

Police officers infected

Four officers attached to the Museum police station tested positive on Thursday. With this, the number of police personnel who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the station within a few days as gone up to 24. While the remaining staff of around 35 personnel will be subjected to tests on Friday, the City police is likely to disinfect the premises and deploy officers from other stations until those infected recover from their illnesses.

The headquarters of the Attingal municipality has been closed for three days after a clerk in its revenue section tested positive. While the municipal authorities initially planned to confine restrictions to the wing alone, it was later decided to shut the office entirely. It will resume functioning on October 12.

274 booked

Meanwhile, the Thiruvananthapuram City police continued its crackdown on violation of the COVID-19 protocol. As many as 274 people were booked for flouting guidelines. While 213 people were charged for not wearing masks, 10 violated physical distancing norms. Fourteen drivers were booked for operating services without complying with the rules. The police registered cases against seven commercial outlets. In all, a fine of ₹46,000 was collected from the violators.

District Collector Navjot Khosa issued guidelines for activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme. While no such works will be permitted within containment zones, physical distancing norms must be strictly enforced in other places where the activities are permitted. Besides, not more than five people will be permitted to work in a single batch.