Case under SC/ST Act against man for assault

Police on lookout for suspect who has gone into hiding

The Chirayinkeezh Police on Wednesday registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST)(Prevention of Atrocities) Act against a man belonging to a forward Christian community who had allegedly assaulted his sister's husband belonging to a Scheduled Caste community. The accused has been identified as Danish George, a doctor. The police are the lookout for the suspect who has gone into hiding.

According to the police, Midhun (26), who works at an Akshaya centre in Kadakkavoor had eloped with Deepthi George (24) on October 29. Her family had filed a person missing complaint on the same day. The couple appeared at the Chirayinkeezh police station on the day. She said that she would prefer to live with Midhun, to whom she had got married, rather than go back to the family.

The next day, Deepthi's family invited them to the local Church for conciliatory talks. Later, they visited Deepthi's house, where a scuffle broke out when Midhun was not allowed inside, the police said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Deepthi accused her brother of demanding Midhun to convert to Christianity or end the relationship. When Midhun refused to heed this demand, he was attacked, she said.

In a CCTV visual of the attack, Danish can be seen attacking Midhun with a stick. Midhun is currently under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Attingal DySP Suneesh Babu, the investigating officer, told The Hindu that the police team had launched a search for Danish at Ernakulam where he runs a clinic. However, he had gone into hiding by that time. The police have launched a manhunt.

Mr. Babu said that the accusation whether there was an attempt for forced conversion could be confirmed only after the statements of Midhun and Deepthi are recorded.