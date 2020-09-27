Case registered against dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and two women activists

A man in Thiruvananthapuram had allegedly posted videos in his YouTube channel ‘Vtrix Scene’ with derogatory and abusive comments on Bhagyalakshmi, activist Bindu Ammini, and others before the women confronted him

The Thampanoor police on Sunday registered a case against three women activists, including dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, who on Saturday had confronted a man over a viral video with derogatory and abusive comments against women.

The police had earlier registered a case against the man, one Vijay.P.Nair, residing near Gandhari Amman Koil in the capital, for outraging the modesty of women. Though he had initially told the police that he did not have any complaint, he later changed stance and lodged a complaint with the Thampanoor police.

The police have registered a case under the IPC sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 294(b) ( for singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 506 (for criminal intimidation), 392 (for robbery), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

"We have registered a case against three women based on his complaint, which was filed late on Saturday night. He said he could identify only Bhagyalakshmi, among the three," said the Thampanoor CI.

Mr. Nair had allegedly posted videos in his YouTube channel ‘Vtrix Scene’ with derogatory and abusive comments on dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, activist Bindu Ammini, and others, and also against poet and activist Sugathakumari, whom he referred to only as Kerala’s first Women’s Commission Chairperson. This video and others of a similar nature that he had posted in recent weeks has gone viral with lakhs of views.

Ms. Ammini had filed a complaint with the police against him on Saturday morning. In the evening, a group of activists including Ms. Bhagyalakshmi and transgender activist Diya Sana confronted him at his residence near Gandhari Amman Koil Road. During the confrontation, broadcast live through Ms. Sana’s Facebook page, they proceeded to physically assault and pour engine oil on him and seized his laptop and mobile phone. He was later seen apologising to all women he may have voluntarily or involuntarily hurt.

The derogatory videos and the dramatic response from the women activists have fuelled a heated debate in the State, with many coming forward to support the women in social media for their action, and a few others condemning the action even while supporting their cause.

The Museum Police on Saturday registered a case against him under Section 509 of the IPC (use of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act ( causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail, or through a messenger).

Another case has been registered in the Thampanoor police station against him under Section 354 of the IPC, pertaining to assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty. Both the cases will be clubbed together and investigated.

Meanwhile, another case has been filed against film producer and director Santhivila Dinesh, for allegedly posting derogatory posts against Bhagyalakshmi and others on social media. The cases have been charged under Section 354 A and 509 of the IPC and section 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.