Thiruvananthapuram

Case against Senkumar

The Cantonment police have registered a case against former State Police Chief T.P. Senkumar, BDJS leader Subhash Vasu and eight others for allegedly threatening a journalist during a press conference held here a week ago.

They were booked for the charge of criminal intimidation on the basis of a complaint that had been submitted by journalist Kadavil K. Rasheed who was at the receiving end.

