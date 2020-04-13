Case against girl in home quarantine

The police have registered a case against the home-quarantined girl at Thannithode for violating the quarantine norms on Sunday, days after the arrest of three Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers for attacking her house on April 7. The case has been registered by the Thannithode police on the basis of a report filed by the Health Department that she got out of her house on Saturday in violation of the quarantine norms.

The girl reached her home at Thannithode from Coimbatore on March 19 and has been in quarantine since then. Her house was attacked by a few motorcycle-borne miscreants on April 7 night and the Thannithode police registered a case against six CPI(M) activists in connection with the incident. The CPI(M) suspended all the six from the preliminary membership of the party, pending inquiry.

Fast threat

Meanwhile, the girl had threatened to stage a fast at her house from Saturday, alleging move to sabotage the case by the police. A Health Department team which reached the house to enquire into the issue reportedly found the girl sitting outside her house on Saturday. However, she went inside on the directions of the Health personnel. The police said the Health Department had filed a report, with a video footage showing the girl outside her house.