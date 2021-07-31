Thiruvananthapuram

Cargo flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

A technical snag prompted a cargo flight of Air India Express to make an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport shortly after take-off on Saturday. While there were no passengers, the flight had eight crew members on board.

According to the airport authorities, the flight that was headed for Dammam in Saudi Arabia took off around 6.50 a.m. Following a “minor technical issue”, the plane was brought back to Thiruvananthapuram around two hours later. All crew members have been reported to be safe, sources said.

The cargo flight will take off after rectifying the problem, an official said.


